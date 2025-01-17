I would love to have a Trader Joe’s in The Villages

To the Editor:
Yes, I would love to have trader Joe’s in The villages. I love to shop there. So many different types of food and spices for a great price.
Hoping to have one here soon!
Alicia Cowell
Village of Piedmont
