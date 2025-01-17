65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 17, 2025
type here...

Non-conforming motorist parks in golf cart spot at Walmart

By Staff Report
Comments

An individual driving a car was either confused or didn’t want to play by the rules and parked a sport utility vehicle in a golf cart spot at Walmart in Summerfield.

A non conforming motorist ended up in a golf cart parking spot at Walmart in Summerfield.
A non-conforming motorist ended up in a golf cart parking spot at Walmart in Summerfield.

Share your Bad Parking photos at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

So what is President Biden’s legacy?

What will President Biden’s legacy be? A Village of Winifred resident has a few suggestions.

I would love to have a Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont woman adds her voice to the chorus calling for a Trader Joe’s in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why do people assert that the GOP/MAGA are stupid for supporting Trump?

A Village of St. Charles woman, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how anyone could support President-elect Trump.

There’s more to the story about ‘adult children’ in The Villages

A Village of Collier resident responds to a previous letter writer who complained about adult children living in The Villages and committing crime. The Collier resident says there’s more to the story.

Congressional widow denies existence of slush fund

A Village of Bonita resident, who is the widow of a Congressman, angrily responds to a letter writer’s claim there is a special slush fund in Congress to coverup extramarital affairs.

Photos