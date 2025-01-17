They’ll finally discover the emperor has no clothes

This will be the year Trump, who is worshipped like a king even an instrument of God by some infatuated, misguided or blinded Americans, will be found to have no clothes; naked. Many of these Americans are the working class, the retired working class or those concerned about children/grandchildren who are currently in the working class. And Trump has just been exposed for pulling off his biggest scam yet on these hapless Americans; his pledge to put these Americans first.

And it’s just not my opinion on the matter but rather the recent conclusion of the Nobel prized economist, Paul Krugman. On a recent podcast he asserts a lot of people are going to get brutally scammed because there is no plan to make the working class better off once he is in office. The economist agrees with most that tariffs are taxes on imports and these tariff costs are passed along to consumers in higher prices, saying they will be “really bad”. Even worse, “much, much worse”, for prices will be the planned mass deportations planned to start on day one, he opines. Further concluding, that with massive tax cuts for the wealthy Trump’s extremely regressive economic program will effectively redistribute income from the working class to the ultra-wealthy. https://newrepublic.com/article/190188/transcript-paul-krugman-trump-voters-getting-brutally-scammed

Here is some humble advice to these hapless Americans:

First, look back at your roots (your parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents) and how they judged individuals, who wanted to become part of the family, suitable for marriage. Would they approve of (1) a prolific liar, (2) an adulterer or abuser of women/men, (3) a person who disregards family [American Democratic] traditions and norms for his/her own vanity (4) an unrepentant criminal [or sinner], whether caught and convicted (like a felon) or one who evades justice (5) a person of violence or lover of blood sport, or worse a person who advocates for violence against others or (6) a person who seeks revenge on others for real or perceived slights. Then judge those seeking political office to the same standards.

Second, if you think Trump is being used as a tool of God you have forgotten one of the fundamental principles of American Democracy, the separation of church and state. Do not vote for politicians who seek to implement religious beliefs into politics because we are a nation with a multitude of religious beliefs from all faiths. America has decided not to favor one religion over another, but rather to allow the free expression of faith by all. Civil American society should be governed by laws that protect the freedoms and liberties of all Citizens, but not in an exclusively individualistic way; rather more in a family or communal way because humans do not live alone. Religion should be used to judge the character of a politician. Run from those religious sects or congregations that talk or include politics in their message because as one religious figure quite succinctly put it, “Give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s.” Mark 12:17.

In my opinion Trump is a tool alright, but not of God, rather the father of lies Satan; he is unfit to hold any political office. Remember the circumcised Jew who believed in God were not spared in the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD. They were found complicit in sin and only spared if they understood the warnings to flee. Let us all repent and pray to our God for his Kingdom is at hand.

Carl Casale is a resident of the Village of Pine Hills.