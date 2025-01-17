Wendell Dewey Marshall

Wendell Dewey Marshall, 74, passed away in Bushnell, Florida on January 15, 2025. He was born in Albany, Georgia on January 6, 1951 to Donald and Marion Marshall.

Wendell was Baptist in faith and was a member of Bass Trackers. He had a good sense of humor, enjoyed fishing, landscaping, spending time by the pool, bossing people around, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Flora “Flo” Marshall of Bushnell, Florida; Sons: David Marshall of Eustis, Florida, Robert Marshall (Rachael) of Rome, Georgia, and Roy Marshall of Carlton, Georgia; Daughters: Leah Fussell (Stephen) of Bushnell, Florida, Deborah Peterson (Brian) of Lynn Haven, Florida, and Evelyn Pelton (David) of Tavares, Florida; Grandchildren: Garrett, Kassidy, Elizabeth, Liam, Elijah, Nicholas, Joshua, Karissa, Kristopher, Kaylee, Emily, and Amber; Great Grandchildren: Daphne, Levi, Bryce, Braden, Dylan, Shane, Nolan, Lane, Landon, Leighton, Faith, Olivia, and Jaxon; Siblings: Peggy Harper (Terry), Pam Carter (Jimmy), Cireetha McDonald (Kebo), and Curtis Marshall.

Wendell is preceded in death by his father, Donald Marshall, mother, Marion Hutchenson, stepmother, Hattie Marshall, stepfather, Ed Hutchenson. Siblings, Gene Marshall, Robin Warren, Micky Marshall, and Danny Marshall.

Services will be held at Purcell Chapel on Monday, January 20, 2025 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the service starting at 1p.m. with Pastor Daniel Kellum and Pastor Mike Henderson officiating. Interment will follow to Tema Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners.