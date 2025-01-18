74.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Disabled vet in The Villages unknowingly bought home with unapproved driveway

By Meta Minton
Comments

When John and Jane Lawless went looking for a home in The Villages they fell in love with a house with a beautiful extended driveway.

John Lawless is a disabled veteran and has had to rely on a wheelchair and a walker. Not only was the driveway practical for his mobility needs, the flagstone pattern was attractive.

The couple bought their home at 3918 East Torch Lake Drive in the Village of Antrim Dells in 2020 for $470,000.

This driveway at 3918 Torch Lake Drive in the Village of Antrim Dells was modified without approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

All was well until an anonymous complaint was lodged on Sept. 16, reporting to Community Standards that the driveway had been modified in 2014 without approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

The couple was flabbergasted. They had no idea that they had purchased their Dream Home with a violation of the deed restriction.

The couple was called to a public hearing this past week at SeaBreeze Recreation Center before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors.

John Lawless is now fighting Stage 3 cancer. He has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, and when he attended the board meeting, it was obvious that he is fighting a difficult battle.

His wife went to the podium to make an appeal to the board.

While board members were clearly sympathetic, they didn’t have good news for the couple.

“We don’t make the rules. We enforce the rules,” said Board Chairman John Miller, a former member of the ARC.

The board agreed to impose a $50 daily fine if the driveway is not restored to its original design. The couple was granted 90 days to bring the home back into compliance.

Another resident of Antrim Dells, at the same meeting, complained about a “troll” problem in CDD 10. However, CDD 10 supervisors reiterated their support for the anonymous complaint process.

