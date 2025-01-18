Phyllis Gillette

Phyllis Ann Gillette, age 83, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Kendallville, IN passed away on January 1, 2025.

Phyllis was born in Chicago, IL to the late Homer and Martha Wood. Wife of Donald Gillette and the late John Bartkiewicz and late Vic Sebahar. Dedicated mother of Todd (Cassandra) Sebahar and Eric Sebahar. Loving grandmother of Jacob and Arianna Sebahar. Sister of Gloria (Fred) Etnire, Charles (Karen) Skinner, and the late Beverly Miotke. The step-sister of Brenda and the late Fred.

Phyllis loved her cat Bubba and loved horses. She loved traveling, boating, playing mahjong and bocce, dragon boating, and was involved in the Mercedes car club at The Villages.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2025 starting at 10:30 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m., at BEYERS FUNERAL HOME 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. For more information call 352-753-4444.