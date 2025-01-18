69 F
Red-shouldered hawk making his voice heard in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Hearing all the songbirds around him inspired this red-shouldered hawk in The Villages to try it himself. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Here’s how Congress is paying out money to cover indiscretions

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a letter from a Congressional widow and explains exactly how Congress has covered its rear end to cover up Congressional indiscretions.

Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million

A Village of Winifred resident contends that when he was in the White House, Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress did have a slush fund to pay sexual assault settlements

A reader from the Village of Lake Denham says Congress did have a slush fund to pay sexual assault settlements. He offers details in a Letter to the Editor.

So what is President Biden’s legacy?

What will President Biden’s legacy be? A Village of Winifred resident has a few suggestions.

I would love to have a Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont woman adds her voice to the chorus calling for a Trader Joe’s in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

