Sandra Turley Anders

Sandra Anders, age 57, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Nicholasville, KY, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 14, 2025 after a courageous and hard fought battle against cancer.

Sandra was born on May 7, 1967 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Burnette and Mary Alice Turley. A graduate of Lafayette High School class of 1985. It was through a 10-year high school reunion where she met her beloved husband Mark whom she was married to for 28 years. She went on to graduate from Sullivan University in 1988. She graduated from Midway College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Management in 2003 and was currently working on her Masters at Midway University. Sandra enjoyed reading, exploring different cuisines, and some of her favorite memories were time spent with family at Lake Cumberland, KY.

Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Theresa Aldrich.

Sandra is survived by her husband Mark Anders, her sister Donna (Van) Hollingshead, two nieces who affectionately called her Sissy, Amarae (RP) Damron, Kharri (Joseph) Guthrie, a nephew Eddie Aldrich, as well as three great nephews (Coltin, Blake, and Macoy Damron), and two great nieces (Emrie Damron and Taytum Guthrie).