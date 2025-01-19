Barbara Pappas

Barbara Pappas aged 70 of Clifton Heights, PA, Ozark MO and Lake Panasoffkee FL, passed peacefully with husband Nick by her side on 11/10/2024.

Barb was born in Darby, PA to her Parents: Frederick and Marie (Cucinotta) Rinderer on 06/29/1954. Barb graduated from Cardinal O’Hara High School, and went to work for the Social Security Administration in Phila, PA. After retiring from the SSA, the family moved to Ozark MO where they eventually opened Pappas Style Kitchen restaurant until they retired again and moved to Lake Panasoffkee FL.

Barb will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 42 Years Nick Pappas, son Michael (Kara) Pappas, and grandchildren Cody Pappas, Kellan (Brianna) Pappas, Nicholas Pappas, Chandler (Shyla) Pappas, Ashleigh (Matt) Swiger, Athena ( Santana) Tuni and Austin Graff and 4 great grandchildren. Barb is also survived by brother Richard Rinderer (Marianne) and sister Tina Kent (John) and mother-in-law Despina Pappas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Barb was predeceased by parents Frederick and Marie Rinderer and her beloved son George Pappas.

Barb was a longtime diehard fan of the New York Yankees as well as the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team. She enjoyed playing softball in Eddystone PA with the Toppers Girl’s team, bowling with her husband Nick and friends in several bowling leagues, but especially enjoyed relaxing in her backyard pool.