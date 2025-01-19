Charles Edward Sheridan , age 86, from Summerfield,FL. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he is the son of the late Charles and Ida Sheridan.

He is a proud New Yorker and first-generation American. He was called home to Heaven on Tuesday January 14, 2025 surrounded by his children , Susan, Katharine, James and grandson Joseph.

Charlie was a Navy Veteran and a retired FDNY Lieutenant (he was proud to be part of the brotherhood and loved the brotherhood ). He volunteered at Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps(GOVAC). He also went back to college and earned his associate’s degree and became a Registered Nurse (RN). Charlie was a loving and devoted father. He was a loyal , caring friend , who enjoyed making people smile. He enjoyed camping ,riding bikes, playing tennis, running, skiing, dancing, and playing pool, but most of all, enjoyed his daily walks on Del Webb Boulevard saying hello to everyone he met.

Charlie is survived by his children: Susan Quinn ( Steven) of Pennsylvania, Katharine Sheridan of Florida and James Sheridan ( Kim) of Pennsylvania, six grandchildren : Tommy Quinn (Samantha), Allissa Stone (Tim), Kevin Quinn (Maranda) & Melanie Quinn (Tanner) , Joey Sheridan and Olivia Sheridan. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren and 3 on the way : Delaney Quinn, Timothy, Ava, Jase,& Micah Stone, Kaleb, Margot, & Winnie Quinn and Penelope Fennell.

He was Predeceased by his parents Charles & Ida Sheridan and by his son Charles G. Sheridan.

Visitation will be at the Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL. 32159, Phone 352-753-4444.. Services and burial will be at a later day in New York.

In lieu of flowers, if you like ,please donate to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Dad’s saying ‘ Start each day with an attitude of GRATITUDE!’ Stay healthy and happy! Love life and love the Lord, Jesus Christ.