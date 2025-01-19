John Charles

John James Charles, 74, of Akron, Ohio and The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully January 9, 2025. He was born November 18, 1950 to John (Jack) and Eileen Charles in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

John spent his youth in Pittsburgh and attended St. Edward, an all boys school. His parents, and nuns, instilled the value of education which propelled him to be an excellent student. His family moved to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio when he was 15 and was unceremoniously enrolled in the middle of his sophomore year at Cuyahoga Falls High School (class ’68) which boasted a coed class of 1,000. Culture shock abounded and his stories were hilarious. He also met his best friend, Mitch Lucas.

John attended The University of Akron and pledged The Lone Star Fraternity, the oldest local fraternity in the United States. He was involved in and chaired many campus organizations, won notable campus and national awards and was a graduate assistant and part-time faculty. He graduated with multiple and advanced degrees.

While at the university he met the love of his life, Alisa (Kinder) and they married in 1978. Another best moment was when his best friend, Mitch Lucas, married Alisa’s cousin, Debbie VanDoros. Decades of hilarious stories were made.

John worked as Chief of Security at Cuyahoga Community College, Director of Security at Akron General Medical Center and owned a security business franchise. Later he decided to return to teaching and became a dean at a small college.

John loved playing all sports but softball was his passion and traveled throughout the country with his team. He loved reading and challenging games and he and his wife shared lively banter. He is best known for his dry, witty humor and his never ending stories.

His other love of his life was his son Ryan. He coached Ryan and his teammates through many championships and taught many life lessons. They umpired and refereed many sports together. He was Ryan’s best friend.

He leaves behind his wife Alisa of 46 years and his loving son, Ryan, sisters and brothers Kathie (Darrell) Linton, Brian (Connie) Charles, Colleen (Kevin) O’Connor, Eileen Charles and Mike Charles, sister-in-law Barbara Jones and many nieces and nephews. He now joins his mother and father, brother-in-law Rick Jones and Mitch Lucas in heaven.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 7, 2025 at St. Vincent de Paul at 11 a.m.