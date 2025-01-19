Oxford man arrested after violent altercation at his home

An Oxford man was arrested after a violent altercation at his home.

Nathaniel Francisco Vasquez, 29, is facing two counts of battery following his arrest Thursday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

They were called to Vasquez’s home after he was involved in a disturbance in which a woman’s hand got caught in a door that he was attempting to pull closed, according to an arrest report. The woman suffered cuts and bruising on her right hand.

Another male in the home attempted to come to the woman’s aid, but Vasquez, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds, slapped him in the face.

A criminal history check revealed that Vasquez was previously convicted of battery in Marion County.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.