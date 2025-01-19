65.2 F
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Parrot Heads surpass $1 million mark in volunteer and charity work

By Staff Report
The Villages Parrot Heads club is a not-for-profit social club which is constantly thriving to “Leave the World a Little Better Than We Found It” each day.

With more than 1,000 members, it is the largest Parrot Head Club in the world.
“We are a charter member of our parent organization ‘Parrot Heads in Paradise’ (or PHIP) which has almost 200 clubs worldwide and close to 20,000 members. Our club gets together almost every week at our club meetings which are called Phlockings,” said Mark Woodland, the club’s president. “Even though these phlockings are our business meeting, there is entertainment at each, and our members get to socialize with each other. We have three phlockings so our members can choose which one to attend or attend all. We also have get togethers such as fundraisers, Pop-up parties, 5 o’clock somewhere parties, driveway parties, etc. Our club enjoys socializing.”

The club has major fundraisers such as the golf cart poker run and basket raffle in the spring, as well as a golf tournament in the fall. These events raise thousands of dollars for charities.

“We also have fundraisers during the year as we thrive to ‘Party with a Purpose,’ which is our club motto. We are also very proud of our blood drives which are now the largest in the state of Florida,” Woodland said.

Most of all the club is proud of its members, who put so much time in volunteering for numerous activities. In 2024, the club’s members were responsible for more than 27,000 volunteer hours and over $1.308 million in volunteer and charity work.

If you are interested in joining the club, visit www.villagesparrotheads.com and sign up.

