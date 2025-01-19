Richard Everett Everlith

After a long, joyful life, Richard Everett Everlith found peaceful rest with the Lord on January 12, 2025, after heart complications.

He was born in Plattsburgh, New York, on March 14, 1940, to Pearly and Leona Everlith. He was the middle child of 7–Pearly Jr., Clifford, Dawn, Ronald, Sharman, and Brian. He grew up in rural central New York and worked on local farms until the age of 17, when he enlisted in the army and served in Germany from 1957-1960.

After his service, Richard started his family, taking his children–Donald (Cathy), Kristie (Jerry) Harvey, and Richelle (Ron) Griepentrog–across the country from Oklahoma, where he worked on the railroad and obtained his private pilot’s license; Colorado, where he worked as a carpenter and piloted hunters in and out of the mountains; Wisconsin, where he began a dairy farm while working fulltime in carpentry and mentoring at Renewal Unlimited to impart his skills in the hopes of enriching the futures of others; and finally, Florida, after reuniting with his “hun” and “angel” Carol. There, he continued his many interests and pursuits from his unique mechanical creations, to driving his tractors around his beloved Ocala ranch, and taking on roles as a bus aide for disabled children and bus driver.

As his path shares, he was tirelessly hardworking, loved children, animals, and using his hands and humor to make a difference.

Richard is most known for his electric blue eyes, his birdsong-like whistling, and his ability to make a friend and incite laughter everywhere he went. In form, he was telling jokes and stories until his final day. While he left this world with calloused hands, he maintained his kind heart and loving spirit, but also his unrelenting stubbornness.

He leaves his surviving family with countless cherished memories. He will forever be known as “Bompie,” his most treasured role in life, by his children, stepchildren–Scott Smith, Tim (Teresa) Smith, and Steven (Cathy) Warner; 11 grandchildren–Justin (Alyson) Harvey, Jessica (Matthew) Golden and Jeremiah, Jerica (Robert) Hopkins, Tanner (Brooke) Manicki, Mackenzie (Brett) Bortz, Steven and Joshua Smith, and John, Katie, and William Warner. He also leaves behind 9 great grandchildren.

A private service is in the process of being planned.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for donation to either Richard’s church, Meadowbrook Church (4741 SW 20th Street), or E.W. and Lucille Cates House (9505 SW 110th Street), which took the very best care of Richard and his family in his final days.