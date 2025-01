The Villages Magic Club will present its annual Magic Showcase on Friday, Jan. 24 at Ezell Recreation Center. This exposition will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Between 15 and 20 magicians from the club will be situated at tables around the perimeter of the room as they perform a variety of magical effects. Villagers are encouraged to come by and enjoy the magic, wandering from table to table. Admission is free. The event is open to Villages residents and guests with a Villages Guest ID.