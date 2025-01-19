63.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Villages-News.com reporting too much information on crime

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

My adult children keep up with The Villages and they’ll occasionally ask me what’s going on and if I feel safe. A friend who wanted to buy here sometimes looks at our news and tells me, “No way, sounds like too much crime!”
The other point to my rant is the crime description some reporters use is much too descriptive. I think it would be X-rated on other media.
Please, report on “The Villages”and do it well; the facts, but not the X rated or out of The Villages news. Clean it up.

Gale Nolen
Village of Poinciana

 

