Randy Travis will bring unique concert experience to The Villages

When Randy Travis takes the stage at The Sharon later this month, he will perform one of the most unique concerts in Villages’ history.

The Country Music Hall of Famer won’t be doing much singing on that night. He will be sitting in a chair, as will his wife, Mary, and they will interact with fans. The couple will be joined on stage with Travis’ original touring band, along with singer James Dupre.

Dupre will sing Travis’ songbook that dates back to the 1980s, including his breakthrough album “Storms of Life.” Dupre will perform such hits as “On the Other Hand,” “No Place Like Home” and “Diggin’ Up Bones.”

But this show isn’t about nostalgia, or a tribute act. It’s about the spirit, courage and talent of Randy Travis, 65, who suffered a massive stroke in 2013. He was unable to speak, or move without help. For information about tickets, follow this link.

Travis has severe aphasia – which makes it difficult to speak and communicate. But, after years of rehab, Travis is back on tour, and released a new record last year: “Where That Came From.” That song was recorded with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate his voice.

The song is vintage Travis, featuring his deep baritone and country soul.

“We didn’t know much about AI,” Mary Travis told the Arkansas Democratic-Gazette. “When you have a tool that can give you back something so precious as Randy’s voice, and Randy is kind of orchestrating the whole thing, you can’t help but think…this can be good.”

Randy Travis described the new recording this way in a statement:

“Eleven years ago I never thought I would be able to have a hand in music production of any kind. But by God’s grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists and fans, I’m able to create the music I so dearly love. Many thanks to my wonderful team and the best fans in the world for putting me back in the saddle again! I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”

Mary Travis added her husband enjoys seeing fans and sharing the stage with his old band and James Dupre.

“For Randy, that’s where his heart is, on that stage and on the road. He misses that more than anything, being out there among his fans, singing the music and doing what I’m sure he feels he was born to do.”

Randy Travis brought explosive growth to Country Music in the mid-1980s. The music format had been declining in popularity for years.

“Randy Travis saved country music, in my opinion,” Garth Brooks told The Nashville Tennessean. “I don’t know of any artist who took a format and turned 180 degrees back to where it came from and made it bigger than it was then.”

Mary Travis described her husband’s music this way to People magazine:

“The reason people loved Randy Travis is because he left a little piece of himself in every one of his songs. Whatever it was you were going through in life, he had a song for you. He made it believable.



Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.