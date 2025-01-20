Tenor who performed at Trump inauguration coming to The Villages

The tenor who sang the National Anthem at President Trump’s inauguration is coming to The Villages.

Christopher Macchio will be part of the “Three Tenors Plus One” scholarship fundraiser. It will be held Feb. 21 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

He will be joined by Grant Norman – who played The Phantom, along with Clark Barrios, and Mary Jo Vitale. Maestro Bill Doherty will accompany the singers on piano. It is billed as a tribute to Andrea Bocelli.

Money raised will benefit the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship program, presented by the Opera Club of The Villages.

Macchio offered the National Anthem at the end of the inauguration ceremony.

USA Today described his performance this way:

“Christopher Macchio unleashed a booming version of the National Anthem at the close of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

“Wearing a midnight blue velvet jacket, dark pants and a tie-less white shirt, Macchio belted ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ clasping the microphone in his left hand as many assembled in the Capitol Rotunda stood with either hands over hearts or as Trump, in a salute stance.

“Macchio handled the tricker parts of the storied song with ease, his voice booming over the instrumentation and his eyes scrunched during the song’s final notes.”

Macchio, 46, bills himself as America’s tenor. He has appeared with David Foster in concerts. He has also been in a couple movies and has released two albums: “Dolci Momenti (Sweet Moments)” and a Christmas record, “O Holy Night.”

Grant Norman was in two iconic Broadway shows: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon.” He also played the title role in Phantom with the U.S. touring company, and in London.

Mary Jo Vitale has long been one of the most popular singers in The Villages. She has played leading roles in such local musicals as “My Fair Lady” and “Evita.” Clark Barrios is known for his vocal versatility and dynamic stage presence. He is a regular on the local concert stage and has toured nationally with such acts as the Atlantic City Boys.