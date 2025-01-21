Andy Peet

Andy Richard Peet, 94, a resident of The Villages at Freedom Pointe, Florida passed away January 16, 2025, at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital after a brief illness. His wife, Joan, was by his side. Andy was born and raised in Newark, NJ to parents Arthur William Peet and Florence (Kalkman) Peet. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Tarawa from 1950-1954, and then settled in Melrose Massachusetts, raising 5 children with his wife Mary (Coughlin).

He attended Northeastern University in the evenings and then spent his career with the Hewlett Packard Medical group for 45 years in both Massachusetts and California. He loved his HP family and they loved him back. He was appreciated and highly respected for his unique style of teaching and ability to problem solve.

Andy and Joan (Peck) were married in 1989 and lived in Massachusetts and then in retirement in Maine and finally The Villages, Florida. Andy loved The Villages where he enjoyed many classes and social activities including dancing and weekly golf outings well into his 90’s.

Andy had a passion for life and pursued many interests with all his heart and skill including competitive roller skating as a teenager, camping, fishing, drawing, technical projects and alpine skiing. Later in life he continued to challenge himself with physics and piano classes, sudoku and chess. He combined his passion for photography with his love of travel and he and Joan visited many places in the US and abroad.

Above all family was most important to Andy and he and Joan hosted many gatherings. They traveled to New England from Florida over the years to remain connected. Andy is survived by his wife, Joan; and his children: William Peet and his wife Kathleen of Billerica, MA, Ann Marie Gelsomini of Dover, NH, Diane Bjorkman and her husband David of Lynnfield, MA, Christine Flot and her husband Bob of Pelham, NH, and Robert Peet and his wife Linda of Melrose, MA. He was a cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of seven; he is also survived by many nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Tony Gelsomini; and his nephew Alfred Petit-Clair.