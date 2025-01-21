50.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Beautiful quilts will be on display at two locations in The Villages

By Staff Report
Beautiful quilts will be on display at two locations this week in The Villages.

The Showcase of Quilts will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center and Rohan Recreation Center.

The showcase is being presented by the Quilting Guild of The Villages. More than 350 quilts will be on display.

Admission is $15 for both days and a complimentary shuttle will run between the recreation centers. Children under 12 will be admitted for free.

For more information, visit www.qgotv.org

