Husband battles with wife over bailing early on rental in The Villages

A wife ended up in the hospital after a battle with her husband at a rental home in The Villages.

The woman suffered wrist and hip injuries when she got into an altercation this past Thursday with her husband, 63-year-old Louis Ronald Graf, at their rental home on Snodgrass Lane in the Village of DeSoto, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The couple had been arguing about returning to Illinois at the end of February. The wife wanted to leave early, but Graf did not want to “waste the money that they have already paid for their rental,” the arrest report said. When he announced they would be staying through their contracted rental period, his wife got “upset.”

The argument turned physical and Graf, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds, claimed his wife tried “biting him and kicking him in the groin.” At that point, he was hanging onto her and would not let her go. He pushed her back, she fell and hit her head on the wall. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for an evaluation of the injuries to her wrist and hip.

The wife told police that Graf had been consuming alcohol and that he becomes “argumentative” when he drinks. While an officer was interviewing Graf, the officer observed “the smell of intoxicants emitting from his breath.”

Graf was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.