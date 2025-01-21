Jane L. Murauskas, Summerfield, Florida- Jane Murauskas, 77, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025 surrounded by her loving family at Cornerstone Hospice after a brief stay.

Jane was born on July 13, 1947 in Ballston Spa, New York to the late Carl and Virginia Hoyt. She graduated in 1965 from Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School. Shortly thereafter, she married her devoted husband, Norman Murauskas, in the fall of 1968. She is survived by her loving husband, Norman Murauskas, son Norman (Kimberly) Murauskas of Ballston Spa, New York, daughter Jennifer (Kenneth) Walker of Clifton Park, New York, grandchildren Rachel Sloan, Maxwel Murauskas, Ryan Walker, and Kasey Walker, sisters Marlene Deal, Carolyn Wescott, brother Richard (Patricia) Hoyt, and, along with several nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved gardening, flowers, warm weather, climbing lighthouses, east coast beaches, and long walks on the beach looking for shark teeth for herself and grandchildren. She worked in the banking industry and was a bookkeeper. Jane’s motto was “dream, believe and achieve”.

Family and friends are welcome to attend her memorial service from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 at Armer Funeral Home, 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa, New York.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation via their website, “In Memory of Jane Murauskas,” or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.