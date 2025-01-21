43.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Lowell Reed Barker, age 92, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025. Dad entered this world on December 31,1932. Dad led a remarkable life marked by dedication and adventure. He served as a Naval Aviator embodying courage and commitment during his time in the military.

He also pursued a career in education, sharing his knowledge and passion with countless students over the years. Dad had a deep love for travel, exploring new places and embracing the richness of the world around him with his beloved wife, Nancy.

He was a proud father to four children: Kevin Barker (Sherry), Kimberly Barker, Keith Barker and Kerri Jakubczak (Paul), as well as his treasured grandchildren; Brooke Helfferich (Aaron), Brittany Blodgett (Jon), Kayla Riley (Matt), Kasey Angel (Madalyn), Reed Barker and Kollin Jakubczak. He leaves behind 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Barker, his grandson, Brandon Barker and his parents, James & Ella Barker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 347, Lady Lake, Florida.

His legacy lives on through his family and the many lives he touched throughout his journey.

Photos