Puc Puggy women support construction of female veterans’ transition home

By Staff Report
LCDR Kathryn Wilgus, NC Navy Retired addressed the monthly meeting of the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR on Jan. 17 and spoke about Ashley’s House, an all-female veteran transition home offering women veterans a temporary safe haven while also providing job training, counseling, and much needed female camaraderie as they work toward self-sufficiency.

LCDR Kathryn Wilgus, NC Navy Retired, left, holds an honorarium presented by Sylvia Walden, Puc Puggy Chapter Regent.
The house is named after Lt. Ashley White, one of the first Combat Support Team members selected and deployed by the U.S. Special Operations Command. She was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. The home is currently under construction in Eustis. After her rousing presentation, attending chapter members spontaneously donated over $600 cash toward its construction.

