The Villages
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Sandra Lane Martin

Sandra Lane Martin, 79, of Wildwood Fl passed away peacefully at her home on January 16th 2025.

Sandi was born October 9th 1945, in Plymouth NH and was the eldest daughter of Herbert D Hiltz and Marguerite E (Courtney) Hiltz. She attended Ashland High School where she made life time friends. She also attended Plymouth State University and NE College (now SNHU) where she received her certificate in Microsoft office.

She lived in the Lakes Region of NH most of life with her late husband David E. Prescott before they decided to retire to Florida in 2003. Sandi was an adventurous person, she love to ride motorcycles, travel in her RV and take cruises. She had a love for music, was an amazing dancer and was an expert gardener. She also loved animals and was known to rescue any animal in need. After David passed away in 2011, she was fortunate enough to find love again, and she married Robert Martin who passed in 2023.

She leaves behind her four children Charles (Terry) Fouts of Bridgewater, Jon (Candy) Fouts of Plymouth, Jacqueline (Ken) Taylor of Meredith and Ami Fouts of Ashland. Her grandchildren Elizabeth, Erin, Kayley, Jake, Justin, Alyssa, David and Gregory. Her great grandchildren Declan, Conor, Harlow,Jax and Amelia. A brother CJ Hiltz of NH and sister Rebecca (Hiltz)McDougall of FL. Many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Steve Hiltz.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, where family and friends can gather to honor her memory.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to NH humane society in Laconia NH

