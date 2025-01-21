43.7 F
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

“Deed Restrictions” should be disclosed as prospective buyers begin to consider a property. Just as monthly ACH fee, and remaining Bond must be disclosed.
Any cost of “violations repairs” should be negotiated as part of the selling price.
This puts the cost where it belongs – with the seller who committed the violations.
Most buyers aren’t even aware of the existence of “Deed Restrictions,” until added as an afterthought at the end of final docs, and the possibility of added expense is never discussed.

Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham

 

