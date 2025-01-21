50.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Villager charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian at town square

By Staff Report
An 86-year-old Villager is facing a drunk driving charge after hitting a pedestrian last year with his golf cart at Spanish Springs Town Square.

James Dowling of the Village of Mira Mesa turned himself in at the Lake County Jail this past week after learning he was wanted on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence.

James Lawrence Dowling
The pedestrian had been crossing the street at Spanish Springs Town Square shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 15 when the pedestrian was hit by Dowling’s golf cart which had been eastbound on Alonzo Avenue at the intersection of Del Mar Drive. The pedestrian suffered “non-incapacitating injuries.”

This golf cart struck a pedestrian Tuesday night at Spanish Springs Town Square
Villager James Dowling was driving this golf cart when he struck a pedestrian on Oct. 15 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The pedestrian and Dowling were both transported by ambulance by The Villages Public Safety Department to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Dowling was not arrested at the time, however he was cited for failure to use due care toward a pedestrian. At the time of the incident, the Lady Lake Police Department indicated that a DUI investigation was taking place.

Following his arrest last week, Dowling was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

