Wanted woman uses cousin’s name to try to avoid arrest

A wanted woman lied about her identity and used her cousin’s name to try to avoid arrest.

Tommie Joe Reid, 50, of Summerfield, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over Friday on SE Hwy. 42 near Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had a license plate that was completely obstructed and unreadable due to a wheelchair ramp.

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop approached the vehicle and noticed the “strong odor” of marijuana. The driver admitted she had recently purchased the marijuana.

Reid, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, provided her cousin’s name and date of birth when asked about her identity. The deputy found that the cousin’s photo did not match Reid, who was wanted on multiple warrants. She admitted she had lied about her identity to try to avoid being arrested on the warrants.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.