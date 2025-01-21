47 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Wanted woman uses cousin’s name to try to avoid arrest

By Staff Report
Comments

A wanted woman lied about her identity and used her cousin’s name to try to avoid arrest.

Tommie Joe Reid, 50, of Summerfield, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over Friday on SE Hwy. 42 near Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had a license plate that was completely obstructed and unreadable due to a wheelchair ramp.

Tommie Joe Reid
Tommie Joe Reid

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop approached the vehicle and noticed the “strong odor” of marijuana. The driver admitted she had recently purchased the marijuana.

Reid, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, provided her cousin’s name and date of birth when asked about her identity. The deputy found that the cousin’s photo did not match Reid, who was wanted on multiple warrants. She admitted she had lied about her identity to try to avoid being arrested on the warrants.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Miss the days of decency in Washington D.C.

A Village of Bonita resident, whose late husband served in Congress, misses the days of decency in Washington D.C.

Photos