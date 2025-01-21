We have to stop the spineless trolls

To the Editor:
It is time to stop these spineless trolls who don’t have the nerve to go to their neighbor and tell him what you think is wrong. Stop trolling and try being human.
Gary Gratopp
Village of Caroline
