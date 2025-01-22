Barbara Littell

36.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Barbara’s life began in Springfield, MA. and at a young age she relocated with family to Brooklyn, N.Y.

Barbara spent her younger years working and enjoying life in and around Manhattan. Married to William Littell in the 50s, they chose to raise their family in the suburbs of Long Island. Barbara moved to The Villages in 2017 where she resided with her daughter and son in law.

Her son Glenn was called to God before her in 1987. She is survived by her children, Stephen Littell of Long Island NY, Dr John Littell of Ocala Fl, and Elizabeth Littell-Davidson of The Villages Fl. As well as 9 beautiful grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Barbara will always be remembered for her laughter and love.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baldwin Brothers 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages FL. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. in St Theresa’s Catholic Church, 11528 US 301 Belleview, FL.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice.

