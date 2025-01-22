36.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

Dexston Reed Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Dex Reed, of The Villages, Florida, is now at rest in eternal peace after a long illness. Dex passed on December 31, 2024.

Dex was born in Connellsville, PA in1965. He is the son of the late Dexston Reed Sr. who passed on March 12, 2024. He is survived by his mother, Judy (Dailey) Reed of The Villages, FL and sister, Lynne Reed, and Bill Denny (Partner) of Pittsburgh.

Dex graduated in 1983 from Connellsville Area High School. He attended Westmoreland Community College where he earned a degree in Food Service Management. He worked at the Meadows Race Track as a teller. He received awards for his speed and accuracy taking and placing wagers for the customers. He later worked at Sony Electronics. Dex was such a special person, always agreeable and easygoing.

He loved watching and attending sports events, especially: The Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Horse Racing. He will be greatly missed by his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family is grateful to Dr. Llop, Dr Ocean, Dr. Banda and Dr. Liebersbach, the staff of Cornerstone Hospice and Father Glenn.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Photos