Dexston Reed Jr.

Dex Reed, of The Villages, Florida, is now at rest in eternal peace after a long illness. Dex passed on December 31, 2024.

Dex was born in Connellsville, PA in1965. He is the son of the late Dexston Reed Sr. who passed on March 12, 2024. He is survived by his mother, Judy (Dailey) Reed of The Villages, FL and sister, Lynne Reed, and Bill Denny (Partner) of Pittsburgh.

Dex graduated in 1983 from Connellsville Area High School. He attended Westmoreland Community College where he earned a degree in Food Service Management. He worked at the Meadows Race Track as a teller. He received awards for his speed and accuracy taking and placing wagers for the customers. He later worked at Sony Electronics. Dex was such a special person, always agreeable and easygoing.

He loved watching and attending sports events, especially: The Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Horse Racing. He will be greatly missed by his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family is grateful to Dr. Llop, Dr Ocean, Dr. Banda and Dr. Liebersbach, the staff of Cornerstone Hospice and Father Glenn.