I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

To the Editor:

It is my hope that someday soon a traffic light, lower speed limit and/or multi-modal pathway are put in place. I lost my dad 10 years ago on that stretch. He was on his way home in his cart after men’s day and was hit and killed, less than 100 yards from his home.

Please, don’t let anyone else pass away when there are preventative measures that can be put in place.

I don’t want anyone else to experience what my family has on Morse Boulevard.

Kate Hughes

Daughter of Francis “Buck” Hughes