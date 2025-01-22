39.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

Sumter County health officials warn of spike in flu-related hospitalizations

By Staff Report
Comments

Flu season is here. Compared to last season, there has been a 38 percent increase in positive flu cases and a 68 percent increase in flu-related hospitalizations in Sumter County.

The flu can affect anyone, but some groups are at higher risk for serious illness, including older adults, young children, and people with health conditions like diabetes or heart disease. With Sumter County home to many retirees, it’s especially important for older residents to take extra precautions to stay healthy.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe

Consult your physician before getting a flu shot: The vaccine is one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and complications. It is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Wash your hands often: Use soap and water or hand sanitizer to reduce germs.

Cover your coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow to stop the spread of germs.

Stay home if you’re sick: Avoid spreading the flu to others.

Keep children healthy: Teach kids good handwashing habits and make sure they stay home from school if they have flu symptoms.

Symptoms of the flu usually come on suddenly and may include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. If you or a loved one is at high risk and starts to feel sick, contact a doctor right away. Early treatment can help prevent serious complications.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

A woman who lost her father 10 years ago in a crash on Morse Boulevard is calling for access on the controversial roadway. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comics section of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Belle Aire resident has something to say about what he read in the comics section of The Villages Daily Sun.

If Biden family is innocent why do they need a pardon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident asks why the Biden family needed a pardon if they are all innocent.

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Photos