Sumter County to take another look at $4.2 million animal adoption center

Killed three years ago, an animal services adoption and welcome center will be back for review next week by Sumter County commissioners.

At a workshop meeting Tuesday night, County Administrator Bradley Arnold said money could be available to resurrect a $553,000 design contract for the $4.2-million center.

The design contract was rejected three years ago by commissioners after several speakers at a meeting criticized them for spending more on animals than ambulances.

At that time, Sumter County was going through a transition from private to county-operated ambulance services.

Arnold said the design contract is expensive due to the need for a special air handling system that reduces odors for people visiting to adopt animals.

The county’s donation policy, especially regarding animal services, also was reviewed by commissioners, who agreed no change is needed.

Arnold said the county accepts but does not solicit donations so it doesn’t interfere with fundraising by Your Humane Society of Sumter County.

He said the society is an important partner and takes a significant number of animals from the county to place them up for adoption.

The county recently accepted a $67,000 donation for animal services from a will. Donations over $25,000 require commission approval.

Villager Lee Green said the county “can do better” with animal services if it accepts community assistance and she suggested creating a fundraising arm called the Friends of Sumter County Animal Services.

Humane Society director Cheryl Courtright said her organization is funded entirely by donations.

“If people donate to us, it’s still helping animal services,” she said, due to the close relationship.

Commissioner Deb Butterfield said there must be a way to tap into community support, especially for the adoption and welcome center.

“I think we have a public clamoring to get involved,” she said, adding that it’s time to stop “continuing to kick the can down the road regarding a new facility.