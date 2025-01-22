Villager had been drinking at Blondie’s prior to hitting pedestrian

An 86-year-old had apparently been drinking at Blondie’s prior to hitting a pedestrian with his golf cart last year at Spanish Springs Towns Square.

An affidavit is shedding new light on the events of that night which culminated this past week with the arrest of 86-year-old James Dowling of the Village of Mira Mesa. He is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.

The pedestrian had been crossing the street at Spanish Springs Town Square shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 15 when the pedestrian was hit by Dowling’s golf cart which had been eastbound on Alonzo Avenue at the intersection of Del Mar Drive. The pedestrian suffered “non-incapacitating injuries.”

A witness told police that Dowling “collapsed” in the roadway after stepping out of his golf cart, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was “bleeding from several places” due to the fall. EMS personnel sat him down on a curb, but “he began to fall back.” It appeared Dowling had been drinking.

In Dowling’s golf cart, an officer found a “cup full of ice, clear liquid and a lime wedge.” The affidavit said, “The cup was branded with name ‘Blondie’s,’ which is a bar in the Spanish Springs Square.” Blondie’s is adjacent to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and opened in 2024.

Dowling and the injured pedestrian were both transported by ambulance to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

While he was at the hospital, Dowling asked an officer what had happened. The officer advised Dowling that he’d hit a pedestrian with his golf cart.

The officer noted that Dowling, “Became worried and just continuously asked about the person hit.” Dowling told police he only had “a few drinks,” according to the affidavit.

An officer completed a medical subpoena and forwarded it to the state attorney’s office. Ultimately, hospital records showed that Dowling had a blood alcohol level of .207 on the night of the accident.

Dowling is due for arraignment on Feb. 11 in Lake County Court.

He remains free on $2,000 bond.