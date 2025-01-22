39.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Villager who runs home watch service to avoid prosecution in theft case

By Staff Report
Comments

A Villager who runs a home watch service is poised to avoid prosecution in a theft case.

Barry Buske, 79, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract this past week in Sumter County Court that will also him to avoid prosecution in a theft case last year at Publix at Colony Plaza.

The pre-trial intervention contract requires Buske to complete an anti-shoplifting class, perform 20 hours of community service and to stay away from Publix stores in Sumter County. If he completes the terms of the contract, the theft charge will be dismissed.

Screenshot
Barry Buske

Buske was arrested Nov. 10 after he attempted to leave the store with $99.55 worth of unpaid merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin native was stopped by an assistant manager. At that point he apologized and offered to pay for the stolen items. The Publix representative indicated the store would like to see Buske prosecuted for the theft.

Buske runs Badger Home Watch Services. The University of Wisconsin alum named his company after his alma mater’s mascot, according to his company website.

He was an executive of a sports goods company for 31 years before retiring to The Villages, where he founded his home watch business.

