35.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

We are no longer a democracy

By Miles Zaremski
Comments

The new president within six to eight hours of taking the oath of office on Jan. 20 pardoned 1,500 defendants and commuted sentences of another about 24, all found to have committed violent and unlawful acts upon our law enforcement officers, our Capitol, and on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. This included a conviction for seditious conspiracy, for physical injury and death, destruction of government property, and for those who have finished their prison time, pleaded guilty to their crimes, or who were presently in prison when pardoned. Of course, one must realize that the new president as head of the 1/6 insurrection in which these 1,500+ participated, is, himself, a convicted and sentenced felon, though for other crimes (financial fraud) unreacted to that Jan. 6 day, and has convicted felons within his inner circle, like the new Ambassador to France he recently appointed, Charles Kushner (his son-in-law, Jarred’s, father). We cannot forget the new president’s sidekick, Steve Bannon, or Peter Navarro (Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing), other convicted and sentenced jailbirds. Regardless, it is now quite apparent that if anyone violates the law at the requestor suggestion of the new president, (s)he will get an automatic get-out-of-jail free card if the crime is committed over the next four years. But what we are now only beginning to see is, in a word, CORRUPTION, thick as thieves, which has destroyed our democracy.

So, for those that voted for the new president in our community and elsewhere who read this site, we who know better want to “thank you” all (said sarcastically if anyone thinks I am scribing this literally) for taking us down the road of what Hitler did to his country in the 1940s, or, in this century, what Putin continues to do to Russia or other autocratic dictators are doing to their respective citizenry.

And I can only think that if the MAGA crowd believes that they voted for the new leader in order to lower egg or gas prices for their kitchen table or for their vehicles, or will provide them with tax breaks over what now may exist when they file their tax returns, or even the mass deportations you expect, well, just wait—you will be surprised I predict, and not in a celebratory way.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Photos