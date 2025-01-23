America entering a new Golden Age under President Trump

This week, the country celebrated the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance. President Trump’s triumphant return to the White House marks a new chapter in our nation’s great story – the Golden Age of America.

In his inaugural address, President Trump emphasized the end of America’s decline, vowing to restore our nation’s strength and global standing. He outlined key initiatives like strengthening border security, achieving energy independence, revitalization of American industry, and the return to traditional values, aimed to usher in a new era of American greatness.

In his first actions after taking office, President Trump took sweeping executive action aimed at restoring American strength, sovereignty, and prosperity. Among his first actions were to reverse many of President Biden’s disastrous border decisions that wreaked havoc on our communities. President Trump signed Executive Orders declaring a national emergency at the U.S. Mexico border, reinstating the successful “Remain in Mexico” policy, and designating drug cartels as terrorist organizations. President Trump also signed executive orders that affirm the recognition of biological gender in federal policies, the removal of radical diversity mandates within government agencies, and actions aimed at unleashing domestic energy production, and the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with streamlining federal operations and reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Under President Trump’s leadership, America is once again reclaiming its strength and character as a beacon of freedom and opportunity.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.