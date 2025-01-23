Lady Lake police officers honored for exemplary service

The Lady Lake Police Department celebrated several milestones during Wednesday night’s town Commission meeting, including the department’s annual recognition awards, the introduction of new officers, and nearly reaching full staff.

The Department proudly recognized several officers for their outstanding contributions and service to the community. Chief Steve Hunt reflected on the department’s growth and success in overcoming recent challenges.

“The department was at a crossroads not long ago,” said Chief Hunt. “Thanks to the unwavering support of Mayor Freeman, the Town Commission, and Town Manager Lawrence, we’ve been able to not only retain our valued officers but also attract top talent from across the nation. This has ensured our ability to continue providing the high level of service our residents deserve.”

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards recognizing the exceptional efforts of the department’s team, including:

Officer Joshua Higgins and Sergeant Heather Couch : Meritorious Service Award for actions that saved a life. They were able to de-escalate a situation with a suicidal caller and convinced the individual to surrender a fully loaded handgun, saving his life.

Deputy Chief Jason Brough: 2024 Chief’s Award: Presented for significant contributions to the police department.

Scott Kolb , Evidence Technician: Certificate of Appreciation for significant contributions to the evidence management system.

Robert Chausse, Training Officer/Quartermaster: Certificate of Appreciation for his role in implementing new programs, including dash cameras, body-worn cameras, new Tasers, a firearm transition project, and the updated Field Training Officer management program, while maintaining ongoing duties.

“Our goal is to set the standard for what a great police department should look like—embodying integrity, respect, and dedication in all that we do,” said Chief Hunt.

Chief Hunt also introduced eight new officers who joined the department in 2024, leaving just one position of a total 30 sworn officers to be filled. The officers, who bring a combined 130 years of experience to the department, are Kyle Lawrence, Jim Dunagan, Amanda Hayes, Brian Campbell, Hasheem Choudri, Jeff Burns, Gustavo Eloy, and Ronnie Williams.

The department is in the process of hiring two new lieutenant positions.