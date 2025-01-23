Mother arrested after allegedly slapping disrespectful son

A mother was arrested after allegedly slapping her disrespectful son.

Kimberly Anne Beylotte, 55, of Summerfield, was booked without bond Wednesday at the Marion County Jail on a charge of battery.

She was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the RV she shares with her son and his girlfriend. Beylotte called 911 and said she wanted her son removed from the RV.

Beylotte told deputies her son is an addict who mixes prescription Xanax with Saboxoin because it “causes him to get high,” according to an arrest report. The mother and son were arguing and when he tried to stand up after sitting on the couch, he fell down.

“This is what I’m talking about,” Beylotte said to her son.

He responded with profanity, and she slapped him across the mouth “because of his disrespect.”