40.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 23, 2025
type here...

Mother arrested after allegedly slapping disrespectful son

By Staff Report
Comments

A mother was arrested after allegedly slapping her disrespectful son.

Kimberly Anne Beylotte, 55, of Summerfield, was booked without bond Wednesday at the Marion County Jail on a charge of battery.

She was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the RV she shares with her son and his girlfriend. Beylotte called 911 and said she wanted her son removed from the RV.

Kimberly Anne Beylotte
Kimberly Anne Beylotte

Beylotte told deputies her son is an addict who mixes prescription Xanax with Saboxoin because it “causes him to get high,” according to an arrest report. The mother and son were arguing and when he tried to stand up after sitting on the couch, he fell down.

“This is what I’m talking about,” Beylotte said to her son.

He responded with profanity, and she slapped him across the mouth “because of his disrespect.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

A woman who lost her father 10 years ago in a crash on Morse Boulevard is calling for access on the controversial roadway. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comics section of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Belle Aire resident has something to say about what he read in the comics section of The Villages Daily Sun.

If Biden family is innocent why do they need a pardon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident asks why the Biden family needed a pardon if they are all innocent.

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Photos