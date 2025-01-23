46.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 23, 2025
People in the north section of The Villages deserve safety, too

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Kudos to my neighbors for making our presence known and to the issues concerning residents who live along Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
I have REPEATEDLY had cars pass me to the right using the golf cart lane when I am waiting to safely turn into my De La Vista North neighborhood across the ongoing traffic.
Numerous vehicles are using the road ONLY as a “short cut” from U.S. Hwy. 27 to County Road 466. The token speed signs are ignored. Residents in our neighborhood have no sidewalks to use to walk to other areas, requiring us to walk through the grass on slick uneven surfaces, in close proximity to speeding cars with no business in our neighborhood, and carts of our locals, whose occupants need a safer path, too. In addition, we have emergency vehicles traveling to the hospital who need a wide open path on Morse Boulevard.
It is time to focus on the safety and well being of us who chose to live in the northern villages.
Again, thanks to my neighbors for your protest. It takes a village. . .

Vickie Hunter
Village of De La Vista North

 

