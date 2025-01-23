48.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Suspended driver arrested after spotted with trailer with no license plate

By Staff Report
Comments

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after he was spotted towing a trailer which had no license plate.

Eugene Turner Jr., 41, of Reddick, was driving a blue Ford pickup pulling a trailer at about 7 a.m. Jan. 16 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 approaching Teague Trail when an officer noticed the trailer did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, the license plate on the truck had expired in 2022.

Eugene Turner Jr.
Eugene Turner Jr.

During a traffic stop, Turner told the officer he “did not have his license on him.” The officer ran the vehicle identification number of the truck and found it was not registered. In addition, the officer learned that Turner’s driver’s license had been suspended in 2023 for failure to pay financial obligations. Turner also has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

