Trump has condoned violence against police

To the Editor:

Now that Trump has pardoned the Jan. 6 terrorists the Republican Party can never claim to be the party of law and order.

Violence against police is now condoned.

In the years to come the criminals will commit many more acts of violence as they will be emboldened by Trump’s endorsement of violent, criminal behavior.

One of the pardoned terrorists said the first thing he is going to do is purchase guns.

Of course this is all OK with brainwashed MAGA cult members because Dear Leader says so.

Thomas Levitt

Lady Lake