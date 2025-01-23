48.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Tufted titmouse enjoying the afternoon sun in the Village of Richmond

By Staff Report
This beautiful little tufted titmouse seemed overjoyed to see the afternoon sun on an otherwise chilly day in the Village of Richmond. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos