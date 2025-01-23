46.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 23, 2025
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua lands in jail after traffic stop

By Staff Report
Comments

An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua landed in jail after a traffic stop.

Jeffrey Osmani Osegueda Centeno, 26, of Coleman, was driving a gray Ford truck at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Warm Springs Avenue and U.S. 301 when a deputy ran the license plate and discovered the truck’s registered owner does not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefry Osmani Osegueda Centeno
Jefry Osmani Osegueda Centeno

During a traffic stop, Osegueda Centeno handed the deputy a Nicaraguan identification card. He said he has been living in Florida for 10 months and has been gainfully employed. However, he admitted he has not obtained a Florida driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump has condoned violence against police

A reader from Lady Lake argues that President Trump has condoned violence against police with his pardon of the Jan. 6 mob.

It’s unsafe to put cars and golf carts together on Morse Boulevard

A Villager who frequents Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 writes that he believes it’s unsafe to mingle cars and golf carts on the busy roadway.

I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

A woman who lost her father 10 years ago in a crash on Morse Boulevard is calling for access on the controversial roadway. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comics section of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Belle Aire resident has something to say about what he read in the comics section of The Villages Daily Sun.

If Biden family is innocent why do they need a pardon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident asks why the Biden family needed a pardon if they are all innocent.

Photos