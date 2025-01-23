Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua lands in jail after traffic stop

An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua landed in jail after a traffic stop.

Jeffrey Osmani Osegueda Centeno, 26, of Coleman, was driving a gray Ford truck at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Warm Springs Avenue and U.S. 301 when a deputy ran the license plate and discovered the truck’s registered owner does not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Osegueda Centeno handed the deputy a Nicaraguan identification card. He said he has been living in Florida for 10 months and has been gainfully employed. However, he admitted he has not obtained a Florida driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.