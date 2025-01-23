40.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Webster hails passage of Laken Riley Act now headed to Trump’s desk  

By Staff Report
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Laken Riley Act, legislation requiring the Secretary of Homeland Security to arrest and detain illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, larceny, and shoplifting offenses.

“My Republican colleagues and I made a commitment to secure our borders and hold criminals accountable,” said U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, who represents The Villages. “The Laken Riley Act will provide law enforcement with the tools needed to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities. Now that this legislation has passed both the House and Senate, it goes to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law. Promises made, promises kept.”

Laken Riley
Laken Riley

The Laken Riley Act was introduced by Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia in response to the murder of his constituent Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student was murdered on Feb. 22, 2024, by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Ibarra was arrested multiple times prior to the death of Riley, including shoplifting in 2023, but was not detained by ICE.

 

