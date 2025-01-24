53.2 F
Friday, January 24, 2025
$3,000 in cash stolen from woman’s purse at local laundromat

By Staff Report
Comments

A woman reported that a wallet containing $3,000 in cash was stolen from her purse at a local laundromat.

The woman said she had been at the Clean Machine Laundromat in Bushnell on Tuesday night when she discovered her purse was missing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The purse had been located on a folding table and the woman stepped outside to put clean laundry into her car. The purse contained a wallet which held $3,000 in $20, $50 and $100 denominations.

When the purse was returned to the woman, she immediately noticed the wallet containing the money was missing.

Karrie Durgan
Karrie Durgan

A review of surveillance footage showed that 54-year-old Karrie Ann Durgan of Lake Panasoffee walked over to the purse and checked inside. Durgan, who is the registered agent for the laundromat, removed the wallet.

Durgan was arrested on a felony charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

