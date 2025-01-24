Carolyn Besswanger

Mrs. Carolyn Kay Besswanger, 77, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Born November 25, 1947, in Nampa, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Albert Edward Bevan II and Mary Margaret Moselage Bevan. Mrs. Carolyn was a loving daughter, wife and mother to her military family. She shared a wonderful 56 years of marriage with her husband, John D. Besswanger. She spent 26 of the 56 years dutifully standing by and supporting Mr. John during his US Navy Military service.

During their life, they moved and traveled to many different areas for the military. They spent 10 wonderful years in The Villages, Florida. While there she enjoyed many days of golf, bocce ball, and golf cart rides. Mrs. Carolyn and her friends gathered at the local Starbucks often, sharing laughs and good times. She was an avid animal lover, especially loving dogs and cats. Most of all, Mrs. Carolyn loved spending time with her grandson, Gleb.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, John D. Besswanger of Columbia, SC; her children, Matthew Besswanger (Natalia) of Elgin, SC and Onna Besswanger of Columbia, SC; her grandson, Gleb Glazatov of Elgin, SC; and her brother, Stephen Bevan of Middleburg, FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert E. Bevan, III.

A Celebration of Mrs. Carolyn’s Life will be held at 1 o’clock, Thursday, January 23rd at Shives Funeral Home Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212.

