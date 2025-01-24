CDD 1 official leaving The Villages as husband battles dementia

A Community Development District 1 supervisor is stepping down and she and her husband will be leaving The Villages in a plan to cope with his dementia.

Village of Palo Alto resident Judy Biebesheimer, who won re-election last year to her CDD 1 seat, will be moving to Sebastian to be closer to her son.

Judy and Bill Biebesheimer, who have been married for 60 years, moved to The Villages 29 years ago.

“Both Bill and I have always been active in our community,” Judy said.

Bill founded the Palo Alto neighborhood club 28 years ago and it’s still going strong. Judy joined the now-defunct Community Improvement Council, which was originally established at the suggestion of The Villages founder Harold Schwartz. She also used her leadership skills to establish the glass fusion group at El Santiago Recreation Center.

In 2021, she was appointed to the CDD 1 Board of Supervisors.

Judy admitted that leaving The Villages will be difficult, but that it is a necessary step for the couple.

“My first love is gardening and I have a large yard filled with birds, butterflies, and flowers,” she said.

She added that due to her husband’s work, the couple moved 22 times before settling down in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.