Friday, January 24, 2025
Ed McGinty offers thoughts on Trump’s first days in office

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Sent from God? The whole world is scratching their heads. The USA was looked up to, before, the 40 percent of our population of bigots, racist, greedy, or just plain stupid voters elected Trump, with 1% of the vote above the democrat. I played golf with three retired New York City police officers last year. I was surprised they were Trump voters. I am hoping that the 50 percent of Republicans that are not bigots and racists, are now sorry for their vote. Releasing those traitors from jail who beat the living hell out of the Capitol police, is just the first of many things you will regret your vote for Trump. I was once a proud American citizen. Before I discovered that the KKK is not just a has-been group. That the Catholic kneeling next to me in Mass is a filthy bigot, too. It’s like being in 1860 when 50 percent of the country were racist pigs. It’s worse now, the enemy to our democracy is 50 percent of the people who live on the block you live on, not all below the Mason Dixon Line.

Ed McGinty
Village of Hadley

 

